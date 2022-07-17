Weather Update: Major changes in weather in next 24 hours in many districts, also know Kolkata weather update

Scattered light moderate rain is forecast in South Bengal today. Although the amount of rain will reduce a little tomorrow, the rain will increase again in short spells from Tuesday, Wednesday. Coastal and adjoining districts are likely to receive more rain. East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia, North South 24 Parganas Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Passing Savar i.e. light to moderate rain in small spells is forecast in these districts. Very light rain likely over Murshidabad, Birbhum, East and West Burdwan, Nadia. South Bengal has not seen heavy rain for now. The situation will not improve much in the next 5 days in South Bengal. In other words, heavy rains are likely to make up for the rain deficit in the next few days at least in the districts of South Bengal. Photo-Representative