Weather Update: No more heat waves, there will be thunderstorms in all these areas, there will be rain with thunderstorms
Due to the change in the weather, the maximum temperature in the north-western region may drop to 3-5 degrees in the next two days. With the exception of Central and Eastern India, Gujarat and Maharashtra will experience 2-3 degrees below normal The meteorological department has forecast strong winds in the Bay of Bengal and northeast winds in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Orissa for the next five days.