On the other hand, light to moderate rainfall is expected in West Madhya Pradesh, East Gujarat, Konkan or Goa, Andaman and Nicobar, Bihar, Orissa, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha. According to the Skymet Weather report, pre-monsoon winds will be observed for a week in the upper parts of Punjab, Haryana, northern and eastern Rajasthan, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh in India. With this, it will start raining with lightning Photo- Representative