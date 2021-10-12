Weather Update: Orange Alert Issues Weather Building, Weather in West Bengal including Kolkata

There will also be light to moderate rains in Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, various parts of Karnataka, Central Maharashtra, Konkan and some parts of Goa. According to the meteorological department, it will rain in Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad. According to IMD, West Bengal, Orissa, South West Madhya Pradesh, South Gujarat. There is a possibility of rain in different parts of northern India including Uttarakhand and Himachal Photo-File