October 26, 2021

Weather update | Rain alert | Alert of relentless rain with mild winter amazement! The rain farewell poem is not ending

5 hours ago admin


There is no more rain. The weather office is giving a hint of more rain. According to the forecast, light scattered rain is expected in both the Bengals for the next two days. There will be light rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong. There will also be rain in South Bengal. All in all, the autumn environment in the state. Partly cloudy skies in coastal districts. Slight chance of light rain. Meteorologists say the mild winter mood will increase over the weekend.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

School Reopening | Jalpaiguri Latest news | College has become a safe home, the challenge here is to start classes

8 mins ago admin

West Bengal Minister admitted to hospital still under danger but recovering | 6-member special medical board sitting today … – News18 Bangla

16 mins ago admin

Kolkata Micro Containment Zone | Latest Bengali News: Kolkata Municipality to take action

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

School Reopening | Jalpaiguri Latest news | College has become a safe home, the challenge here is to start classes

8 mins ago admin

West Bengal Minister admitted to hospital still under danger but recovering | 6-member special medical board sitting today … – News18 Bangla

16 mins ago admin

Singapore Corona | Only 60 ICU beds left in the hospital! Cyclone speed does not return to Singapore

37 mins ago admin

Kolkata Micro Containment Zone | Latest Bengali News: Kolkata Municipality to take action

2 hours ago admin

Viral News: Millionaire’s 24-year-old wife today mother of 21 children! Strong unrest in Russia

3 hours ago admin