Weather update | Rain alert | Alert of relentless rain with mild winter amazement! The rain farewell poem is not ending

There is no more rain. The weather office is giving a hint of more rain. According to the forecast, light scattered rain is expected in both the Bengals for the next two days. There will be light rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong. There will also be rain in South Bengal. All in all, the autumn environment in the state. Partly cloudy skies in coastal districts. Slight chance of light rain. Meteorologists say the mild winter mood will increase over the weekend.