Weather update | Rain Alert | The sky is thick black, it is raining again in Kolkata? The weather office informed the weather forecast for the district

According to the weather office, the rain will decrease in South Bengal from tomorrow. Rain will increase in North Bengal. Heavy rains are expected in Bihar and North Bengal on Friday and Saturday. Malda, North and South Dinajpur districts are on the verge of heavy to very heavy rains. There will be heavy rains in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Kochbihar districts. The intensity of rain in North Bengal will decrease on Sunday.