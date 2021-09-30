September 30, 2021

Weather update | Rain Alert | The sky is thick black, it is raining again in Kolkata? The weather office informed the weather forecast for the district

1 hour ago admin


According to the weather office, the rain will decrease in South Bengal from tomorrow. Rain will increase in North Bengal. Heavy rains are expected in Bihar and North Bengal on Friday and Saturday. Malda, North and South Dinajpur districts are on the verge of heavy to very heavy rains. There will be heavy rains in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Kochbihar districts. The intensity of rain in North Bengal will decrease on Sunday.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Booth-oriented voters will overtake Bhabanipur in 2021 by-elections? – News18 Bangla

15 mins ago admin

Mamata Banerjee Casted Vote | The game showed broken legs, this time Mamata walked with a smile on her face and went to the polls

31 mins ago admin

Video: 75-year-old woman appears in Bhabanipur polls

1 hour ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Booth-oriented voters will overtake Bhabanipur in 2021 by-elections? – News18 Bangla

15 mins ago admin

Mamata Banerjee Casted Vote | The game showed broken legs, this time Mamata walked with a smile on her face and went to the polls

31 mins ago admin

Video: 75-year-old woman appears in Bhabanipur polls

1 hour ago admin

Weather update | Rain Alert | The sky is thick black, it is raining again in Kolkata? The weather office informed the weather forecast for the district

1 hour ago admin

Vote Percentage in bhabanipur jangipur and samserganj | Till noon, the turnout in Samsherganj-Jangipur was more than 50%, followed by high voltage Bhabanipur …– News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin