Skymet reports light to moderate rains in northeast India, Andaman Islands, Kerala, South Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh in the next 24 hours. Heavy rains are also forecast in some areas There is a possibility of light rain in Orissa, Marathwada and Jammu and Kashmir There will be light to moderate rains in Sikkim, eastern Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, Kerala, South Konkan, Goa and southern Maharashtra.