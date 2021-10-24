Weather Update: The monsoon has left Bengal, but multiple cyclones have formed, what will happen to Kolkata Weather
The rain line extends from Kalingapatnam to Kurnool to Mozilla. The monsoon also left the rest of Bengal. The monsoon also left North Bay of North-East India and Orissa, Goa. The monsoon season will start from some parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. As the situation is favorable, the monsoon is likely to leave the entire country by Tuesday, October 26. Photo- Representative