Weather update | The weather office is indicating at the beginning what the weather will be like for the whole goddess

#Kolkata: Today is the first day of the goddess. The weather office says scattered rains will fall in several parts of Bengal, including Kolkata, today and tomorrow. There is a possibility of thunder and rain. However, there may be cloudless clear skies from Saturday, the chances of rain will decrease. But there is a forecast of rain in Pujo in South Bengal.

According to sources, scattered rains may occur in Bengal in the next 48 hours. Chance of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. Clear skies from Saturday. There will be less chance of rain. There will be dry weather conditions in South Bengal.

There is a partly cloudy sky in Kolkata today. A slight chance of a couple of showers. The minimum temperature this morning was 26.1 degrees Celsius. Two degrees above normal. The maximum temperature yesterday afternoon was 34.3 degrees Celsius. Which is two degrees Celsius higher than normal. The relative humidity of the air is 59 to 96 percent.

According to the weather office, the southwest monsoon winds have started blowing from northwest India. The Jodhpur Jodhpur Jalor and Bhuj are located on the departure line of the monsoon. Conditions are favorable for the widening of the monsoon line. In the next two to three days, parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and partly Madhya Pradesh will be affected by the monsoon.

On the other hand, there is a vortex in the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Tamil Nadu. There is a cyclone in North Bengal.

A low pressure situation has also been created in the Andaman Sea. This depression will be created on Sunday 10th October. It will extend west and northwest to the coasts of southern Orissa and northern Andhra Pradesh. This will have an indirect effect on the coast of West Bengal.

The western storm will affect north-western India. The departure of monsoon winds will create dry weather in the north-western states of India. Heavy rains are forecast in Tamil Nadu today. Heavy rains are expected in Karnataka and Kerala in the next few days.