Meanwhile, according to the weather alert issued by the IMD, from 25 to 29 July, West Bengal, Sikkim, adjacent to the foothills of the Himalayas. Heavy to light rain will continue over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. According to the IMD weather forecast, heavy rain is likely in Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh on July 25, 28, 29. Photo-Representative