Weather Update: Weather thunder signal from IMD, 3 lows again, heavy rains in 13 states

#Kolkata: According to the Weather Update issued by the Meteorological Department (IMD), 13 states are floating in heavy rains. In addition to Heavy Rain in West Bengal, there will be heavy rains in West Rajasthan, Gujarat, North Chhattisgarh, Orissa, Gangetic West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, North and South Karnataka, Goa, coastal Andhra Pradesh, parts of North Tamil Nadu. Heavy rain will be 7 hours Heavy Rain with Thunderstorm is expected to cause heavy to moderate rain, the IMD said in a weather update. Photo Courtsey- IMD / Sattelite Picture