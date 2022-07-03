Weather Update: Weather Update

Rain forecast for the next few days across the country. Scattered heavy rains may occur in several states. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in several states of South India and West India. Kankan and Goa will receive heavy to very heavy rains from Tuesday to Thursday. Heavy rains are also forecast in western states including Gujarat, Karnataka and Kerala. Heavy rains are forecast in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Pondicherry in southern India. Heavy rains are also expected in central India. There will be more rain in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. Bihar, Jharkhand, Orissa and West Bengal will receive heavy rains for the next five days. North Bengal in the states of Sikkim and North East India. Warning of heavy to very heavy rains in Bihar today and tomorrow in Orissa tomorrow. Heavy rains will hit Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and various states in north-western India. Photo- Representative-Input- Biswajit Saha