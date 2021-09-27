Weather Update: Weather will change in a few hours, heavy rain with thunderstorms, Kolkata and South Bengal

#NewDelhi: The IMD has issued weather forecasts for rain in several states, including West Bengal, due to the Gulab Cyclone in the Bay of Bengal. The weather in South Bengal, including Kolkata Weather, is forecast to deteriorate from noon and rain with thunderstorms. Meanwhile, heavy rains with thunderstorms also lashed Kolkata and South Bengal on Monday, but the weather update is likely to deteriorate further from Tuesday. South Bengal including Kolkata will float in heavy rain with lightning Photo Courtesy-IMD / Sattelite Picture

Meanwhile, not only the Rose but also another deep depression has already intensified in the Bay of Bengal which has arisen near Myanmar. Which could turn into a cyclone again In the last 24 hours too, there has been heavy rain in several parts of West Bengal The weather update for the next 48 hours has again forecast heavy to very heavy rains with thunderstorms. Photo-File

Kolkata, East and West Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Burdwan, Howrah in the next 48 hours due to low pressure near Myanmar. Heavy rains are forecast in one or two places in Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia districts on Tuesday. Photo Courtesy-IMD / Sattelite Picture

According to the IMD, there are also weather updates for heavy rains in several areas of West Burdwan, Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia districts on Wednesday. According to the meteorological department, the entry of roses through Andhra Pradesh and Orissa is likely to bring rain in South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts in the morning. There will be heavy rain in many places in Andhra Pradesh and Orissa on Monday Photo Courtesy-IMD / Sattelite Picture

The IMD said the sea would be rough as the weather was like this For this, fishermen have been banned from going fishing The weather was pleasant in Delhi on Sunday, with a maximum of 33.8 degrees Celsius There will be clouds and light rain on Monday Photo-File

Besides, it will rain in Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat and southern parts of the state in the next two days South Gujarat and Saurashtra areas, especially Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Amreli and Bhavnazar districts will receive heavy rains in the next two days. Photo-File

There is a possibility of heavy rain in Rajasthan in the next 3 days Monsoon winds will remain active in the eastern part of the state There will be light to moderate rain in different areas There will be heavy rain in some areas in the south Photo-File