Wedding house, some discount at the fair! Restrictions in force till January 31 – News18 Bangla

All the restrictions related to corona will remain in force in the state till January 31 However, the restrictions for the marriage house were relaxed a bit According to a new notification from the state, from January 16, the wedding will be able to accommodate a maximum of 200 people or 50 per cent of the capacity of the ceremony room. Apart from this, the state government has also given concessions in organizing the fair in compliance with all the restrictions

Details coming …