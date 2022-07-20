Weight Loss: Why Koreans do not gain weight? You can be the same if you follow some rules

Korean girls’ looks are world famous. Their smooth skin, rosy cheeks make the whole world go crazy. But not only beauty, Koreans do not gain weight, whether it is a boy or a girl. It means that the problem of obesity is not seen among Koreans. 8 to 80, Korean means fit. How is this possible? The whole world wants to know this secret.

Healthy Living: According to several studies, South Korea has the lowest obesity rate. This is because of the Korean diet and lifestyle. They do not like packaged food very much. Also avoid carbohydrate foods. And cut out sugar. As a result, Koreans carefully avoid all foods that are likely to make people fat.

Lots of vegetables: Whether lunch or dinner, Koreans eat lots of vegetables. It is part of their diet. The plate is filled with mushroom, carrot, tomato, capsicum. That is, Koreans eat more fiber foods. Fat, carbohydrates are less in quantity. It improves digestion. Fat cannot accumulate in the body. Cholesterol levels are also low.

Sea Food: Like Bengalis, Koreans are also fish lovers. It provides them with essential nutrients. But not only fish, any seafood is very dear to them. Especially grilled sailfish and octopus. These two are very popular terms in Korean cuisine. All these foods keep the stomach full for a long time. Which helps a lot in weight loss.

Also read: Huge crowd coming from north, big surprise on July 21! Sensation in Abhishek’s message

Kimchi: It’s a Korean special. They cook a special dish of pickled jhal jhal cabbage. Its name is Kimchi. But not only cabbage, they make kimchi with any vegetable. It is not only delicious to eat but also improves digestion.

Rice: Koreans eat a lot of rice. More than Bengalis. Many Bengalis cannot live without bread. But Koreans prefer to eat rice instead of bread. It may sound surprising but it is true. Rice is easily digested. Moreover, the fat content of rice is also very low. This is how Koreans save themselves from gaining weight.

Read more: Rashbari presidential election, MLAs who come to vote ‘feed themselves’!

Not in fast food, packaged food: Koreans are traditionally fiercely religious. Their trust is in local food. Don’t even touch packaged food. Fast food also failed to captivate Koreans.

Walk or cycle: Koreans love to walk. They prefer to walk instead of driving if they want to go nearby. And loves to ride a bicycle. He favors breaking the stairs instead of the elevator. This healthy lifestyle helps Koreans keep their weight under control.

First published: July 20, 2022, 17:53 IST

Tags: Lifestyle, Weight loss