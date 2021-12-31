Welcome to 2022! New Year is never bad, save the world and live – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: As if the world is healthy, as if the nearest people are near. On a winter’s night, the whole world is chanting this mantra in the light of the last moonlight (Happy New Year 2022). He says with his eyes closed, that’s all he wants. May the new year bring the light of the new sun and liberate this world from the old misery of disease. On a desert path, a traveler who is tired of walking and looking for a few drops of water, Corona has exhausted the only green, vibrant planet in the Sun world. Let’s cut that fatigue in the new year. Just as the earth is refreshed when it is raining and the rain is coming down, so is the earth healed in a flash. That’s all you want.

The new year has come. Corona infection is increasing every day in the country. It has entered India as a deadly typhoon in the West Bank. The number of victims is increasing day by day in several states including Maharashtra, Kerala and West Bengal. Somewhere the restrictions have started by sacrificing the joy of the festival. Leaving the Maya of Mumbai Mysore, it is now monochromatic black and white. It is forbidden to gather there from the afternoon, even standing on the seashore. Schools and colleges are already closed in Delhi. The impression of familiar terror has returned in the eyes of the people, the terror of the loss of relatives has returned. However, on the night of December 25 to 31, people have gathered in Park Street. Joined the party. On Friday, Kolkata remained colorful all day. Crowds at the zoo, Victoria.

Read more: Panic-anxiety is extreme, in the last 24 hours about 3 and a half thousand Corona affected in the state! 1954 in Calcutta

This city is not very good. In the second wave of the first corona, the lively Tilottama is trapped in the house. Trapped in a hospital bed, face covered with a mask! Lack of oxygen has made me breathless on a dark night. Gradually the rate of vaccination increased and oxygen began to reach those puffy lungs. In it came the monstrous Omicron. In the last one week, the number of coronavirus infections has increased from a few hundred houses to two thousand at a time. The darkness of disease seems to be engulfing Kolkata again. Yet there is color. For the week leading up to the New Year, Park Street and Bo-Barracks have been eye-catching. The cake came from house to house, wearing a white and red Santa hat. In the midst of so much subtraction, so much sadness, there is joy, there is the desire to forget everything. In the selfie, therefore, the smiling face of the sixteen-year-old woke up after slapping melancholy. The lover dreams of making a living by sitting on the ground holding his lover’s hand according to the rules. That is why Tilottama also survives, due to the rhythm of so many living lungs.

Read more: Kolkata Municipality announces 11 micro containment points, strict administration to prevent infection

New Year, so no matter how uncertain, no matter how diseased, it is happy! Because it’s new, because it brings a whole bag of joy. I keep thinking about a Durga Pujo, about a new birth. So the new year is never bad. So, Happy New Year.