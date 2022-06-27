Welfare Gangopadhyay | Kalyanmoy Ganguly says that SSC scam trail should come to an end council will have clean image – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Ramanuja Gangopadhyay met journalists for the first time with the responsibility of the Board of Secondary Education. The newly appointed president came in front of the journalists along with the former president Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay. “I have been given the responsibility of chairing the board of secondary education. At least 4 per cent of the population, students and their families, look after our work. But we have a lot of important responsibilities to do throughout the year. Can’t take responsibility. The school is open from today, there is a lot of work. The board will do its job. Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay has been in office for 10 long years. Kurnish. Thank you to the Chief Minister and the Minister of Education for giving me this responsibility. “

Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay has resigned after a long tenure of about 10 years. He also said, “I joined the Board of Secondary Education in 2012. I have passed 69 years. I have to leave as per the rules.

However, former president Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay has to face some unpleasant questions about the controversial issues as well as the achievements faced by the journalists. His name is already involved in the investigation of recruitment corruption. However, facing questions about this, he said, the whole matter is under consideration. The investigation process is also going on. He does not want to have any statement in this regard. He asked everyone to wait for the investigation process to end and all the questions will be answered as soon as the investigation is over. Only then will the board be free from filth. However, despite being only a signing authority, the former board president lost his temper while answering questions about the way his name was involved. Newly-elected president Ramanuja Ganguly claims, “I have been in charge for a day and a half. We are not celebrities, we are teachers. We have problems with this public trial. We have confidence in the law.”

Sanhyik Ghosh