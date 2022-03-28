West Bengal Assembly: Benazir’s Legislative Assembly, Trinamool-BJP MLAs clash! Asit Majumdar’s nose cracked

#Kolkata: The West Bengal Legislative Assembly erupted over the Bogatui scandal. On Monday, Bogtui also started protesting demanding a statement from the Chief Minister. And then the BJP MLAs got involved in clashes with the Trinamool MLAs. According to sources, clashes, slaps, kills and punches continue between the two sides. BJP MLAs protest in Well. At that time the clashes started. Trinamool and BJP legislators clashed with each other. Trinamool MLA Asit Majumdar even broke his nose after getting involved in the clash. He was taken to SSKM Hospital.

Not only that, the legislators of Gerua camp also got involved in clashes with the security personnel of the assembly in Vail. BJP MLAs have even been accused of vandalism in the assembly. The BJP also went to snatch the papers of the secretariat table.

The assembly has witnessed many protests by the opposition. But after the BJP’s protest program on this day, the political circles are calling the BJP’s move unprecedented. A few days ago, BJP legislators staged a protest inside the assembly, accusing the Center of running projects in the name of the state.

BJP MLAs were also seen tearing up some papers during the protest. But after the program ended, the protesters threw the torn papers in a dustbin. Although the BJP counter-accused, the BJP MLAs were hit first by the Trinamool.

