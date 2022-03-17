West Bengal Assembly: ‘This kind of behavior is not tolerated’, target BJP MLAs! I raised it again in the assembly

#Kolkata: The BJP MLAs left without hearing the reply speech of the Finance Department’s supplementary budget. And this is why the extremely angry speaker Biman Banerjee. “It’s dangerous for democracy,” he said. Hopefully in the future you will refrain from this kind of behavior. Indecent behavior of the opposition. They all left. “

Incidentally, the BJP MLAs were absent when Chandrima Bhattacharya spoke in the supplementary budget. Although there were Krishna Kalyani and Soumen Roy. Manoj Tigga, the BJP’s chief whip in the assembly, said, “The government is spending crores of rupees out of budget in the name of development. However, development is not seen. We feel that government money is being drained out. That’s why we didn’t want to be a part of the supplementary budget, even if it didn’t stop it. We came out at that time because we will not take part in the voting. “

Incidentally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed the assembly on Wednesday. The state budget session has started from last Monday. Then the Chief Minister gave a speech on the budget. On Wednesday, he also spoke about the law and order situation in the state. But yesterday, the BJP MLAs walked out shouting without listening to the Chief Minister’s statement. The Chief Minister said, “They fled in fear.”



The Chief Minister even hinted that BJP leaders were involved in cattle smuggling, sand mining and transport scandals. Which has caused a stir in state politics. However, 4 MLAs did not leave the room with BJP yesterday. They are Kaliaganj BJP MLA Somen Roy, Bagdar MLA Biswajit Das, Raiganj MLA Krishna Kalyani and Bishnupur MLA Tanmoy Ghosh.

