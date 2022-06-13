West Bengal Assembly: Will there be suspension of seven BJP MLAs? Anger at the speaker’s decision

#Kolkata: Biman Bandyopadhyay, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, rejected the proposal to withdraw the suspension of seven BJP MLAs. BJP MLA Bishwanath Karak moved a motion in the Assembly on Monday seeking revocation of suspension. After the motion was not passed, he and Agnimitra Pal in the House wanted to know about this from the Speaker. The speaker explained. But, according to Bishwanath or Agnimitra, it is the speaker’s excuse. They gave the right motion. Motion in the House to consider.

There is no point in asking him to be considered in the BA committee. They boycotted the BA committee, all party meeting. The Speaker did not take their motion today to include them in the BA committee But, they will not go to the BA committee until their motion is accepted and the suspension is revoked. He said that there were several mistakes in the BJP’s proposal. So it cannot be accepted.

A loud commotion started in the assembly on Monday afternoon. Opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari alleged that there was nothing wrong with the proposal. But he knew in advance that the suspension of seven BJP MLAs would not be accepted. This is because Parliamentary Minister Perth Chatterjee or Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been banned from accepting the proposal by phone. After the proposal was rejected, the BJP MLAs started protesting on the steps outside the assembly.

BJP MLAs Manoj Tigga, Narhari Mahato, Mihir Goswami and Shankar Ghosh raised slogans. In the summer session of the Legislative Assembly, clashes erupted between the Trinamool and BJP MLAs. Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay suspended six BJP MLAs, including Leader of the Opposition Shuvendu, in the incident. The BJP boycotted the Badal session of the assembly in protest. The BJP MLAs also went to the Calcutta High Court on the issue of suspension. But the court also said that the issue of suspension of MLAs should be resolved in accordance with the rules of the assembly. After that the BJP went to the assembly with a pair of proposals. But the speaker rejected the proposal.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: June 13, 2022, 13:19 IST

Tags: Bengal BJP, West Bengal Assembly