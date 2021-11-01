west bengal board exam dates announced today here is details | big news! 2022 Secondary starts on March 7, Higher Secondary on April 2, the examination schedule has been announced! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Madhyamik and Hs Exam 2022 is going to start on March 7. The first language test that day. The second language test (Madhyamik and Hs Exam 2022) will be held on March 7. March 9 Geography test. March 11 History. March 12 Life Science Exam. Then there will be arithmetic test on 14th March and physical science on 15th March. The optional subject examination will be held on March 18.

On the other hand, higher secondary (Madhyamik and Hs Exam 2022) is starting from April 2. It will continue till April 20. A total of 56 subjects will be tested. The council said that the higher secondary examination will be held in one’s own school. Thus this is the first test. There are a total of 623 schools. Each will be tested.

Higher secondary will start from 10 am to 1:15 pm. The practical test will start from 15th February to 4th March. For the practical test, the parliament has stated that they will not send any separate questions. In their words, “Schools will ask questions, we will give topics”.

Somraj Banerjee