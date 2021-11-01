November 1, 2021

west bengal board exam dates announced today here is details | big news! 2022 Secondary starts on March 7, Higher Secondary on April 2, the examination schedule has been announced! – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin


#Kolkata: Madhyamik and Hs Exam 2022 is going to start on March 7. The first language test that day. The second language test (Madhyamik and Hs Exam 2022) will be held on March 7. March 9 Geography test. March 11 History. March 12 Life Science Exam. Then there will be arithmetic test on 14th March and physical science on 15th March. The optional subject examination will be held on March 18.

On the other hand, higher secondary (Madhyamik and Hs Exam 2022) is starting from April 2. It will continue till April 20. A total of 56 subjects will be tested. The council said that the higher secondary examination will be held in one’s own school. Thus this is the first test. There are a total of 623 schools. Each will be tested.

Higher secondary will start from 10 am to 1:15 pm. The practical test will start from 15th February to 4th March. For the practical test, the parliament has stated that they will not send any separate questions. In their words, “Schools will ask questions, we will give topics”.

Details coming …

Somraj Banerjee

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Double Vaccine Certificate or Covid RTPCR Negative Report Compulsory at State Airports – News18 Bangla

34 mins ago admin

West Bengal Weather Update: An urgent update on the weather in Bengal! There is a risk of rain, see …

4 hours ago admin

changes his facebook page sunday | Great surprise on Rajiv Banerjee’s Facebook page, who went, who stayed? – News18 Bangla

6 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Double Vaccine Certificate or Covid RTPCR Negative Report Compulsory at State Airports – News18 Bangla

34 mins ago admin

west bengal board exam dates announced today here is details | big news! 2022 Secondary starts on March 7, Higher Secondary on April 2, the examination schedule has been announced! – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin

West Bengal Weather Update: An urgent update on the weather in Bengal! There is a risk of rain, see …

4 hours ago admin

Bangladesh News: Punishment for not cutting hair according to ‘rules’! Fighting on the instructions of the chairman of Bhola

5 hours ago admin

changes his facebook page sunday | Great surprise on Rajiv Banerjee’s Facebook page, who went, who stayed? – News18 Bangla

6 hours ago admin