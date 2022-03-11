West Bengal Budget Session 2022 || The first woman finance minister of the state presented the budget, what did the women get? Where did the allocation increase?

#Kolkata: The budget was presented by Chandrima Bhattacharya, the first woman finance minister of the state. The women of the state were optimistic that something special could be expected for the women there. The finance minister has mentioned various projects for women in his budget speech. In addition to old age pension and disability pension, the state government provides widow pension. In this time’s budget session (West Bengal Budget Session), the allocation for the widow’s allowance will be increased, said Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya. At present more than 13 lakh women receive widow allowance. The government spent Rs 1,560 crore for it.

In the budget session (West Bengal Budget Session), the Finance Minister announced that this time another 6 lakh women widows have applied for pension through the ‘Door Government’ program. The additional 6 lakh widows will be given this pension from April 1, 2022. As a result, a total of 21 lakh widows will come under this pension. 960 crore has been allocated for him in the budget.

Incidentally, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in its manifesto for the 2021 Assembly polls announced Lakshmi’s treasury, the government at the door, and the student credit card. Lakshmi’s Bhandar project has been launched after a landslide victory in the Assembly polls. Every month women get money in their account. Student credit cards have been introduced. The health partner project is also underway. In this situation, the challenge now is to maintain the success of the project in the next one year (West Bengal Budget Session).

In his budget speech, the minister mentioned that the state government has provided 100 million people under health insurance through subsidized prices and free rations as well as health schemes. More than 60 lakh people get pension through various social projects. The cost for which is Rs 9,000 crore. In addition, 1.53 crore women aged 25-60 years have come under the ‘Lakshmi Bhandar’ project. For that, the state has to spend Rs 10,000 crore a year.

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: March 11, 2022, 15:34 IST

Tags: Bengal Budget, Chandrima Bhattacharya