West Bengal By Election: The Commission has made an urgent decision on Asansol-Baliganj

#Kolkata: Asansol and Baliganj – A total of 133 companies of Central forces are coming to the state for the by-elections of two centers (West Bengal By Election). On Saturday, the state’s chief electoral officer, IG BSF, is scheduled to hold a meeting with ADG law and order. The final decision on how the central forces will be deployed in some places will be taken tomorrow.

Central forces used for by-elections are arriving in the state tomorrow night. The Election Commission wants to start the work of area domination from Sunday. Initially, the work of area domination will start from Asansol.

One violence after another is happening in the state. In addition to the recent Bogtui massacre, several delegates were also killed. Weapons and bombs are being recovered from the side. In the meantime, the state has by-elections on April 12 (By Election 2022) in Baliganj Assembly constituency and Asansol Lok Sabha constituency. And in this situation of the state, the National Election Commission sees the challenge of holding by-elections peacefully.

As a result, the Election Commission cannot rely on the state police. Therefore, the by-election is being held by the central forces and not the state police. The by-elections of the two centers will be held on April 12 under the security of the entire central forces. And according to that source, 133 companies of central forces are coming in the by-elections of Baliganj and Asansol. It is to be noted that unrest has taken place in several places of the state in the previous polls. There were allegations of breaking CCTV and breaking EVM. Opposition parties, especially the BJP, have repeatedly demanded that the central government conduct the polls.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: March 25, 2022, 19:40 IST

Tags: Asansol, Ballygung By Election 2022, Central forces