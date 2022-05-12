West Bengal CM writes letter to PM Narendra Modi regarding fund issue 100 days of work money with compassion! This time the letter of the Chief Minister to the Prime Minister – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The people of the state are not getting money after working for 100 days. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday publicly targeted the government at the inauguration of Navroop Town Hall. This is not the end, Mamata Banerjee has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi complaining about the 100 days work money. Mamata (Letter To Modi) has requested the Prime Minister to mediate in the matter without delay.

The state chief minister made it clear in his letter that not only the money for 100 days work but also the housing scheme and the center was not paying. He wrote in the letter that despite the state being number one in the housing scheme, the Center is delaying in giving grants in this case as well. Mamata (Letter To Modi) also wants to draw the attention of the Prime Minister.

Loud compassion for 100 days work money

Inaugurating the town hall on the same day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Center of deprivation. He alleged that the Center was not giving money but was putting its hand on the state’s money. On the occasion, the Chief Minister announced several promotions and grants for the state bureaucrats. He also hinted that more districts could be added in the state.

Read more: Water at the initiative of the administration? Merchants move away from Sweet Hub, write ‘real reason’

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the new town hall on Thursday. The town hall has been redesigned at the initiative of Kolkata Municipality. After going to the inauguration of that Tine Hall, he again raised his voice against the center for alleging deprivation. The Chief Minister has complained that the Center has not been giving a single penny to the state since December 2021. There is a lot of money in arrears. He even complained that 100 days of work was not being paid in the state.

Read more: Five houses suddenly burst in Baubazar! Metrorail work? Or another ‘villain’?

Poor people are working but not getting money. Mamata has publicly complained that the Center is not paying a single penny. On the contrary, he has alleged that the Center is putting its hand on the state’s money. The Chief Minister has clearly written those allegations in the letter. This letter is more sympathetic than the Prime Minister’s mediation so that the specific ministry can take quick and immediate action on certain issues.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: May 12, 2022, 18:44 IST

Tags: CM Mamata Banerjee, PM Narendra Modi