West Bengal Corona Update || Although the number of coronaviruses has decreased, the rate of infection has increased, but the death march is worrying
* As a result, Corona positivity rate in the state has increased from 1.53% yesterday to 1.84%. “While the World Health Organization (WHO) has repeatedly said that more corona tests should be performed for this omicon panic, so few corona tests are being performed in our state every day and the number of infected people is very low, which is a matter of considerable concern.” Standing. Collected pictures.