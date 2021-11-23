West Bengal corona update

#Kolkata: On Sunday, the number of active patients infected with Coronavirus in the state (West Bengal Coronavirus) decreased slightly. And then on Monday, the number of active corona cases in the last 24 hours in the state is quite low. Even with a lot of relief on this day, the number of corona releases after a few days increased a lot from being infected. However, in the last few days, although the coronavirus coronavirus increased a lot in the state.

The number of corona infections and deaths in the country has dropped significantly in the last two days. This state is no exception. However, the number of corona infections and active corona patients in the state has decreased, but the rate of corona infection is of great concern to the medical community. Corona graph is rising in Darjeeling district among the districts of North Bengal like last few days. However, as usual in the state, the city of Kolkata and its adjoining North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, Howrah.

For the past several days in the state, the number of corona cases has been above 800 every day. From there, the number of Corona cases has dropped significantly over the past two days. On this day it decreases a lot. In the last 24 hours, 615 corona cases have been reported in the state. However, the number of deaths due to coronary heart disease increased a lot. On Sunday, seven people died of coronary heart disease, and on Monday, the death toll doubled to 14. 7 people have recovered after being infected with corona. Although the number of corona outbreaks has been high for several days in a row, the number of people recovering from corona has increased after Sunday. At present, the number of active corona patients in the state has come down from 8,000 to 8,945. However, in the last 24 hours, only 26,308 corona tests have been done in the entire state, out of which 715 corona positive. The corona positivity rate in the state rose sharply from 1.81% yesterday to 2.34%.

No other district in the state has been able to surpass Kolkata’s record in the number of corona attacks. Corona is most prevalent in Kolkata. In the last 24 hours, 173 people have been infected with corona in Kolkata and 5 have died. On the other hand, 138 people have been infected with corona in North 24 Parganas district and 4 people have died in corona. In Howrah district adjacent to Kolkata, the number of infected people has increased to 36 and 1 has died. South 24 Parganas district is also not far behind, where 51 people have been infected with corona. On the other hand, in Hooghly district also 49 people were infected with corona and one died. In Nadia district, the number of victims has come down to 16 in the last few days and 2 deaths. However, the number of corona cases in Birbhum district has been under control for the last few days but the number of corona cases has increased to 21.

On the other hand, South Dinajpur district has the highest incidence of corona among the districts of North Bengal. In the last 24 hours, 18 people have been infected there. Then 14 people were attacked in Darjeeling district. Then 12 people were affected in Jalpaiguri district and 10 people in Kochbihar district.

However, the lowest number of corona cases in the state has been reported in the districts of North Bengal. In Kalimpong district, only one corona has been infected in the last 24 hours. In Uttar Dinajpur district only one person was infected, in Malda district three people were infected and in Alipurduar four people were infected. On the other hand, among the districts of South Bengal, Jhargram district has the lowest number of two corona cases and Purulia district and East Midnapore district has three cases each.

ABHIJIT CHANDA