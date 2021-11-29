November 29, 2021

West Bengal Corona Updates || Despite the low number of tests, the rate of corona infection is increasing, doctors are worried

57 mins ago admin


* However, raising concerns, only 24,269 corona tests have been done in the last 24 hours across the state, of which 511 corona are positive. Corona positivity rate in the state increased slightly from 2.01% yesterday to 2.11%. A section of the medical community in the state says that while it has been repeatedly said that more corona tests should be done, there are so few corona tests in the state today, but it is becoming a matter of considerable concern. File picture.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

The goal is Delhi, the grassroots are changing the constitution! Big decision in working committee meeting – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

West Bengal health department directives for Country at Risk |

2 hours ago admin

West Bengal state govt not taking strong measures to stop accident – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

West Bengal Corona Updates || Despite the low number of tests, the rate of corona infection is increasing, doctors are worried

57 mins ago admin

The goal is Delhi, the grassroots are changing the constitution! Big decision in working committee meeting – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

West Bengal health department directives for Country at Risk |

2 hours ago admin

West Bengal state govt not taking strong measures to stop accident – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin

Who Updates on Coronavirus new concern | Be careful! Who gave ‘these’ five facts about the new terror of coronavirus … – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin