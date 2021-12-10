West Bengal Corona: What is the entry of Omicron in Bengal too? New fears in the state’s corona-picture

#Kolkata: A young woman from Alipore, who came to Doha from Britain, was sent for a genome sequence of her saliva after being tested for corona at Dumdum Airport to find out if she was infected with Omicron. Occasionally, the number of coronavirus infections has been very low for several days. Yesterday, the number of coronavirus cases was reduced to 56, but today it has increased to 628. The number of deaths due to corona was 6 yesterday, it has increased to 9 today in the last 24 hours in the state.

Today, health officials are concerned that the number of coronary heart disease cases has dropped significantly from coronary heart disease. In the last 24 hours, 610 people have recovered after being infected with corona. Today, except for a long time, the number of active corona patients in the state has increased to 6,584. However, in the last 24 hours, only 37,284 corona tests have been performed in the entire state, out of which 56 corona positives were positive. As a result, Corona positivity rate in the state has increased slightly from 1.52% yesterday to 1.84%.

“While the World Health Organization (WHO) has repeatedly said that more and more corona tests are being carried out in the state, there are so few corona tests being performed in our state every day and as a result the number of patients is very low, it is a matter of great concern.”

Although the number of corona cases in the state has come down considerably, no other district has been able to surpass the record of corona cases in Kolkata. Kolkata has the highest number of corona cases every day. In Kolkata alone, 207 people were infected with corona and 3 died. On the other hand, 107 people have been infected with corona in North 24 Parganas district since yesterday and 3 people have died in corona. At least 35 people were infected in Howrah district near Kolkata today. The South 24 Parganas district is also not far behind, where the number of people affected by Karna has come down to 33. On the other hand, in Hooghly district also 48 people have been infected with corona which is slightly higher than yesterday. In Nadia district, 41 people have been infected with corona, one more than the previous day. In West Burdwan district, the number of coronavirus cases has come down to 20 today and one person has died. However, the number of corona cases in Birbhum district has increased to 31. Apart from Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, West Burdwan, Nadia and Murshidabad districts of South Bengal, no other district has been affected by corona.

However, the corona situation in the districts of North Bengal has improved a lot from South Bengal today. A few days ago, the number of cases of coronavirus in the districts of North Bengal increased in one fell swoop, but in the last two days it has come under some control again. Today, Darjeeling district in North Bengal has the highest number of corona cases, with 21 corona cases. Since then, 19 corona cases have been reported in Jalpaiguri district. Since then, 11 people have been affected in Kochbihar district and 6 in South Dinajpur district. Even today, with some relief, nowhere in the eight districts of North Bengal has anyone died of coronary heart disease.

Today, Porulia district in South Bengal and Kalimpong district in North Bengal have the lowest incidence of corona in the state. In these two districts, only one person has been affected today. Then in Murshidabad district of South Bengal only 2 corona were infected today, but one died there.