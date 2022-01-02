January 2, 2022

West Bengal Coronavirus: Government camp canceled, local train may be closed? Learn

39 mins ago admin



Possibility to control free movement at night.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

West Bengal Covid Restriction: A big decision in Bengal? All eyes are on Sunday at 3pm …

1 hour ago admin

Madan Mitra | Kolkata News || Different forms in the same organ! Not the leader, ‘Artist’ Madan Mitra took the stage by storm by singing ‘Oh Lovely’

4 hours ago admin

Omicron in Kolkata: 26 December 362, 1 January 2398! 6 times increase in 5 days in Kolkata’s covid-graph! Why?

6 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

West Bengal Coronavirus: Government camp canceled, local train may be closed? Learn

39 mins ago admin

West Bengal Covid Restriction: A big decision in Bengal? All eyes are on Sunday at 3pm …

1 hour ago admin

Madan Mitra | Kolkata News || Different forms in the same organ! Not the leader, ‘Artist’ Madan Mitra took the stage by storm by singing ‘Oh Lovely’

4 hours ago admin

Omicron in Kolkata: 26 December 362, 1 January 2398! 6 times increase in 5 days in Kolkata’s covid-graph! Why?

6 hours ago admin

West Bengal Weather Update: Anxiety at the beginning of the year, a huge change in the weather in Bengal this week! What’s going to happen …

6 hours ago admin