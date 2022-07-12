West Bengal Coronavirus || Panic again! Infections are also increasing in the army, Safe House opened in Lalbazar

#Kolkata: The number of corona cases is increasing again. According to the state’s statistics, the number of corona cases is close to three thousand. Corona infection rate in Kolkata is 13.13 percent. Once again, the Kolkata police personnel did not get rid of this infection. The number of Corona infected is also gradually increasing in the army. According to Lalbazar sources, 30 to 32 Kolkata police personnel have been attacked so far this year. So the isolation center or safe house is being opened for the forces from Tuesday. This safe house is being opened at Calcutta Police Training Academy. Arrangements are being made to keep the affected workers in the corona of Kolkata Police. In many cases, many of the troops live in the police barracks, and if anyone is infected with corona, they will be brought to the Kolkata police safe house, police sources said.

Of the Kolkata police victims, only one is still being treated at the hospital. The rest are being treated at home. Several are suffering from asymptomatic corona, treating themselves from home. But at the rate at which the infection is on the rise, it has been decided to keep isolation or safe house as a precautionary measure in order to comply with the tax rules.

According to some doctors, this time many people are suffering from corona without any symptoms. From which the number of infections is also increasing unknowingly. In the last two years, Corona has been attacked by high-ranking officers of the Kolkata Police from the rank of Inspector Sub-Inspector or Constable. The force also lost several of its officers. Even the Kolkata police have a number of people who have been infected in the last two years. The Kolkata Police has stood by the families of all the personnel who lost their lives. Financial aid has been given. So even when the infection is on the rise again, an isolation center or safe house is opened.

According to the statistics provided by the health department, 1915 people have been infected with corona in the last 24 hours in the state. Which is less than the previous day. Yesterday the number was 2982 people In one day, 3 people were killed in the state. Districts like North 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly are raising concerns about the infection.

