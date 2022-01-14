West Bengal Coronavirus Update, Corona Update, Nabanna – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: West Bengal is the third wave of coronavirus. Coronavirus Crisis in West Bengal is on the rise in all districts including Kolkata. The government has issued strict tax rules in the state since the beginning of January. The school-college-amusement park is closed. Curfew is going on at night. Coronavirus Crisis in West Bengal was the top coronavirus infection in the state, according to a central government report. In this situation, strict tax rules have been imposed on the Ganges. Voting will be held on January 22 in four state corporations Asansol, Chandannagar, Siliguri and Bidhannagar. After that is the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

According to sources, the Republic Day celebrations will be held on January 23 and January 26 (Coronavirus Crisis in West Bengal). There will be no meeting procession on January 23. On Friday, the chief secretary held a meeting with the officials. The state plans to make Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s birthday a short one. There will be no grand ceremony on January 26. The state government is going to hold a short program on January 26. More people will not be invited. The state plans to hold smaller events than last time.

Last time, the government cut the program in Corona situation. The state plans to make it even smaller this year. According to sources, the government has taken precautionary measures against the rise of Corona. The government is rushing to the festival along with strict rules so that the infection does not increase in any way. The number of infections in the state has decreased in the last 24 hours as compared to Thursday. In one day, 22,845 people in the state have not been re-implanted. 27 people have died. The positivity rate is 31.14 percent.

According to the Health Department (Bengal Coronavirus Update), in the last 24 hours, 7.8 per cent of the new coronavirus cases in the state are from Kolkata. In other words, in terms of daily infection, this district is the first again. Infections have increased, albeit slightly. In second place is North 24 Parganas. 4,017 people were infected in one day. The infection was quite a bit more than the previous day.