West Bengal Coronavirus Update, Corona Update – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Coronavirus thorns across the state. According to the central report yesterday, the highest infection rate in the country is in West Bengal (West Bengal Coronavirus Update). The infection rate in the state also increased again on Thursday. According to the bulletin of the state health department, the coronavirus infection rate in the state at present is 32.13 percent (West Bengal Coronavirus Update). Not only the infection, but also the number of coronavirus deaths in the state has increased in the last 24 hours (West Bengal Coronavirus Update). This one-day report is naturally very worrying to the people of the state. However, the corona test rate in the state has also increased a lot, which is undoubtedly a beacon of hope. Because once the patient is identified, the infection will decrease.

According to the bulletin of the health department, 23,046 people have been newly infected with corona in the last 24 hours in the state. At the moment, a total of 18.41.052 people have been infected with corona in the state. On this day, 7139 people have recovered from Corona. In the last one day, 26 people have died in the state of Corona, which is very sad news. The number of active corona patients in the state at the moment is 1.31.553. The recovery rate is 91.7 percent and the death rate is 1.09 percent.

In the last 24 hours, 83 thousand 043 people have been tested for corona in the state. 23 thousand 46 of them are positive. The highest number of infections in the state was again in Kolkata, where 7.6 people were infected. 6 people died in Calcutta. The situation in other districts is also dire. After Kolkata, North 24 Parganas has the second highest number of coronavirus infections at 4,626. The rate and number of infections has increased significantly in all other districts of the state.

North 24 is followed by South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, West Burdwan and Howrah. There, 1349, 1335, 1281 and 1289 people were affected by corona respectively. The situation in two Medinipur, Murshidabad, Jhargram and Nadia is also quite frightening. On the other hand, corona has also increased in the districts of North Bengal. In the last 24 hours, 482 people were affected in Darjeeling, 246 in Jalpaiguri, 13 in Kalimpong and 546 in Malda.