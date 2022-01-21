West Bengal Coronavirus Update, Corona Update – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The number of corona cases in the state is low. Colonavirus Update (West Bengal Coronavirus Update) However, the number of deaths due to coronavirus infection has not been curbed in that sense (West Bengal Coronavirus Update). In the last 24 hours, 9154 people have been infected with corona in the state. The death toll in the state has risen to 35 in the last 24 hours (West Bengal Coronavirus Update). However, the rate of corona infection has decreased considerably. In the last 24 hours, the infection rate in the state has increased by 12.56%. 62637 people have been tested.

In the last 24 hours, 1375 people have been infected and 4 have died in Kolkata. In North 24 Parganas, 1318 people were infected with corona and 4 died. In Howrah, 11 people have died in one day due to corona, 344 in the last 24 hours. In South 24 Parganas, 605 people were infected with corona and 2 died. In the last 24 hours in Hughli, 341 people have been infected with corona and 2 have died. Birbhum and East Burdwan districts in South Bengal have made the health department think.

In the last 24 hours, 650 people have been infected with corona in Birbhum. While the number of corona cases is declining in the state, the state health department is quite worried about how the number of corona cases is so high in Birbhum. Besides, 414 people were infected in Nadia district, 1 died, 332 people were affected in Murshidabad district, 345 people were infected in West Burdwan district, 1 person died and 291 people were affected in Bankura district.

At this moment, North Bengal has become a new cause of headaches. In the last 24 hours in Darjeeling, 504 people were infected with corona, 5 died suddenly, 349 people were infected in Malda district, 1 died, 310 people were infected with corona in Jalpaiguri district and 1 died. Even in Alipurduar district, which at one time had the lowest number of coronavirus cases in the state, 156 people were infected in the last 24 hours.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published: January 21, 2022, 19:53 IST

Tags: Coronavirus, West Bengal Corona Update