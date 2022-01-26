West Bengal Coronavirus Update, Corona Update – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The number of corona cases has increased in the last 24 hours in the state. Although the number of deaths due to coronavirus has decreased, it has remained above 30 for the last one week, which is causing concern in the state (West Bengal Coronavirus Update). However, due to concern, the rate of coronavirus infection in the state has increased again (West Bengal Coronavirus Update). In the last 24 hours, 4969 people have been infected in the state. However, the number of deaths due to coronary heart disease decreased slightly. In the last 24 hours, 34 people have died in the state. However, the health department is a little worried as the corona infection rate has increased slightly to 7.32%. In the last 24 hours, the number of corona tests in the state has increased to 67,862.

Read more: As the number of tests increased, the rate of coronary heart disease and infection increased in the state, 34 deaths

The number of Corona exams has increased by more than four thousand since yesterday. Of those who have been tested for corona in the last 24 hours, 4969 have tested positive for corona. That is why the corona infection rate in the state has increased slightly to 7.32%. The number of active patients in the state dropped by 12,799 to 67,369 in one fell swoop, bringing some relief everywhere. Kolkata, which had been at the top in terms of corona infestation for a long time, got North 24 Parganas on this day. In the last 24 hours, 654 people were infected and 6 died in Kolkata.

Read more: Srijit Mukherjee gave great news by posting pictures with Tapsi Pannu!

In the last 24 hours, 697 people have been infected with corona in North 24 Parganas and 7 people have died of corona in one go. In Howrah, 1 person died due to corona. In the last 24 hours, 145 people have been infected in Howrah. In South 24 Parganas, 409 people have been infected with corona in the last 24 hours and 1 person has died due to corona. In the last 24 hours, 219 people have been infected with corona and 2 have died of corona in Hughli district. Bankura and Birbhum districts in South Bengal have made the health department think.

Bankura district has 291 cases of corona infection in the last 24 hours, with corona infection rate being the highest in the state at 18.11%. In Birbhum district, 319 people were infected with corona and 3 died due to corona infection. Birbhum has the second highest infection rate among the states at 18.02%. In East Burdwan district, coronavirus outbreak has increased to 207, with 3 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 296 people have been infected with corona in Nadia district and 3 have died. Over the last few days, North Bengal has become a cause of headaches for doctors from the health department. Concerns were raised, especially in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Malda a few days ago, when the number of coronavirus outbreaks soared. From there, in the last 24 hours in Darjeeling, the number of corona cases has dropped to 124, with 1 death. In Malda district, 234 people were infected with corona and 1 died. In Jalpaiguri district, 170 people have been infected with corona in the last 24 hours, but the death toll has risen to seven. In North Dinajpur district, 93 people have been infected with corona. On the other hand, in South Dinajpur district, the number of infected people has increased to 127 and 1 person has died. In the last 24 hours, 146 people have been infected with corona in Kochbihar district.

Even in Alipurduar district, which at one time had the lowest number of corona cases in the state, there have been 110 corona cases in the last 24 hours. Kalimpong district has the lowest number of corona cases in the state, at 42.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published: January 26, 2022, 21:42 IST

Tags: Coronavirus, West Bengal Corona Update