West Bengal Coronavirus Update, Corona Update – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: West Bengal Coronavirus Update in the last 24 hours. However, as the number of deaths due to corona has been above 30 in the last one month, there is concern in the state. However, the rate of coronavirus infection in the state is again low (West Bengal Coronavirus Update). In the last 24 hours, 1917 people have been infected in the state (West Bengal Coronavirus Update). However, the number of deaths due to corona is slightly lower. In the last 24 hours, 36 people have died in the state.

Although the corona infection rate is slightly lower than the previous day at 3.94%, the health department is somewhat relieved. In the last 24 hours, the number of corona tests in the state has dropped to 48,681 from the previous day. Of those who have been tested for corona in the last 24 hours, 1916 have tested positive for corona. That is why the corona infection rate in the state has come down to 3.94%. The number of active patients in the state dropped by another 734 to 21,146 in one fell swoop, bringing some relief everywhere. In the last few days, the number of corona cases in the state has been below 500 in all the districts. In the last 24 hours, 277 people were infected with corona in Kolkata and 5 died. In the last 24 hours, 238 people have been infected with corona in North 24 Parganas and 6 people have died due to corona. In the last 24 hours, 64 people have been attacked in Howrah and 1 person has died. In the last 24 hours, 102 people have been infected with corona in South 24 Parganas and 4 people have died. In the last 24 hours, 60 people have been infected with corona in Hughli district and 3 people have died due to corona.

Read more: How many days after the school opened, see how many friends! See the familiar look of the campus

Nadia district in South Bengal has made the health department think. In the last 24 hours, 143 people were infected with corona in Nadia district and 2 died. In Birbhum district, 93 people were infected with corona and one died. In the last 24 hours, 68 people have been infected with corona in East Burdwan district. In West Burdwan district, 70 people were infected with corona and 3 died. For the past few days, North Bengal has been a source of headaches for doctors from the health department. While the number of corona cases is declining across the state, there has been concern over the last few days, especially in the whole of North Bengal, including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Kalimpong. In the last 24 hours, 136 people have been infected with corona in Darjeeling and 1 has died. In Malda district, 58 people were infected with corona and 1 died. In Jalpaiguri district, 81 people have been infected with corona in the last 24 hours, but 1 has died. In the last 24 hours, 65 people have been infected with corona in Kochbihar district and one has died.

Read more: After 16 years, Ranbijay was suddenly dropped from Roadies! Who is the face now?

Alipurduar district, which at one time had the lowest number of corona cases in the state, had 56 corona cases and one death in the last 24 hours. Although Kalimpong district has the lowest number of cases in the state, 53 people have been infected in the last 24 hours. Purulia district has the lowest number of coronavirus cases in the state, at 22.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published: February 03, 2022, 23:24 IST

Tags: Coronavirus, West Bengal Corona Update