West Bengal Coronavirus Update, Corona Update – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: West Bengal Coronavirus Update However, as the number of deaths due to corona has been above 30 in the last one month, there is concern in the state. However, the rate of coronavirus infection in the state is again low (West Bengal Coronavirus Update). In the last 24 hours, 1523 people have been infected in the state. However, the number of deaths due to coronary heart disease decreased slightly. In the last 24 hours, 35 people have died in the state (West Bengal Coronavirus Update).

Although the corona infection rate is slightly lower than the previous day at 3.10%, the health department is quite relieved. In the last 24 hours, the number of corona tests in the state has slightly increased to 49,152. Of those who have been tested for corona in the last 24 hours, 1523 have tested positive for corona. That is why the corona infection rate in the state has come down to 3.10%. The number of active patients in the state dropped by 933 to 20,213 in one fell swoop, bringing some relief everywhere.

In the last few days, the number of corona cases in the state has been below 500 in all the districts. In the last 24 hours, the number of corona cases in Kolkata has dropped to 181, with 10 deaths in one fell swoop. In the last 24 hours, 205 people have been infected with corona in North 24 Parganas and 6 people have died due to corona. In the last 24 hours, 45 people have been attacked in Howrah and 1 person has died. In the last 24 hours, 95 people have been infected with corona in South 24 Parganas and 2 have died. In the last 24 hours, 57 people have been infected with corona in Hooghly district and 5 people have died due to corona.

Nadia district in South Bengal has made the health department think. In the last 24 hours, 96 people have been infected with corona in Nadia district and 1 person has died. In Birbhum district, 88 people were infected with corona and 3 died. In the last 24 hours, 55 people have been infected with corona in East Burdwan district and one has died. In West Burdwan district, 60 people were infected with corona and one died.

For the past few days, North Bengal has been a source of headaches for doctors from the health department. While the number of corona cases is declining across the state, there has been concern over the last few days, especially in the whole of North Bengal, including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Kalimpong. In the last 24 hours, the number of corona cases has decreased. In the last 24 hours, 83 people have been infected with corona in Darjeeling. In Malda district, 52 people were infected with corona on this day. In the last 24 hours, 72 people have been infected with corona in Jalpaiguri district. In Kochbihar district, 43 people have been infected with corona in the last 24 hours. The lowest number of corona cases in the state was in Purulia district, where 17 people were infected, followed by Jhargram district with 19 cases.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published: February 04, 2022, 20:14 IST

Tags: Coronavirus, West Bengal Corona Update