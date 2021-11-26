West Bengal Coronavirus Update, Corona Update – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Union Ministry of Health yesterday warned all states about a new strain of coronavirus identified in South Africa. In Botswana, then South Africa, and Hong Kong, coronaviruses have been found to be “more dangerous.” With the discovery of the endangered corona species in the Delta in Israel today, a kind of emergency has arisen in that country. In the terminology of virology whose name is B.1.1529. Experts say that this form of coronavirus has been created by replacing spike protein at least 32 times. However, in the meantime, the number of coronaviruses and deaths in the state today is quite low (West Bengal Coronavirus Update). At the same time the rate of coronavirus infection is slightly lower (West Bengal Coronavirus Update). As seen yesterday, the number of corona active patients in the state has decreased quite a bit. And even today, the number of active corona victims in the state in the last 24 hours is a little less. (West Bengal Coronavirus Update)

Although the number of corona infections and active corona patients has decreased in the last two days in the state, the doctors have been worried enough not to reduce the rate of corona infection. In the last few days, the corona graph in Jalpaiguri district has gone up, surpassing Darjeeling district among the districts of North Bengal. However, as usual in the state, the city of Kolkata and its adjoining North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, Howrah. However, the medical community in the North 24 Parganas district is concerned about the growing incidence of carcinoma and the fact that it is not showing any signs of abating.

Corona infestations have been on the rise in the state for several days, with more than 800 cases per day. From there, the number of Corona cases has dropped significantly over the past five days. Yesterday it was slightly reduced to 658 people, today it has been reduced to 610 people. The number of deaths due to corona was 11 yesterday, it has come down to 9 today. 621 people have recovered after being infected with corona. At present, the number of active corona patients in the state has come down from 8,000 to 6,847. However, in the last 24 hours, only 38,917 corona tests have been done in the entire state, out of which 610 corona positive. The corona positivity rate in the state has come down slightly to 1.87% from 2.05 %% yesterday.

No other district in the state has been able to surpass Kolkata’s record in the number of corona attacks. Kolkata has the highest incidence of coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, 173 people have been infected with corona in Kolkata and 3 have died. On the other hand, 142 people have been infected with corona in North 24 Parganas district since then and 4 people have died in corona. In Howrah district near Kolkata, the number of infected people has increased to 6. The South 24 Parganas district is also not far behind, where 80 people have been affected. On the other hand, in Hooghly district also 52 people were infected with corona and 1 died. Although the number of corona cases in Nadia district has been very low in the last few days, it has increased to 19 again. In West Burdwan district, the number of coronavirus cases has been much less in the last few days but today it has increased to 29 people for two consecutive days.

On the other hand, among the districts of North Bengal, Jalpaiguri district has the highest incidence of corona. Today 18 people are affected in Darjeeling district. Then 20 people were affected in Jalpaiguri district. Since then, 10 people have been infected in South Dinajpur district and 10 in Kochbihar district. But hopefully, no one has died of corona in any district of North Bengal for two days in a row even today.

However, even today, the lowest number of corona cases in the state is in Kalimpong district of North Bengal. Only one corona has been infected there today. Even then, Malda district of North Bengal has the lowest number of two cases. Later in Alipurduar district and Uttar Dinajpur district, four people were infected. The lowest incidence in South Bengal was two in Purulia district and three in Jhargram district today.