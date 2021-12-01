West Bengal Coronavirus Update, Corona Update – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of a new form of corona, Omicron. The Union Ministry of Health (West Bengal Coronavirus Update) has warned all the states about the new form of coronavirus identified in South Africa. The Union Ministry of Health (West Bengal Coronavirus Update) has directed to take special precautionary measures against the passengers of 12 countries including Great Britain, Bangladesh, Singapore and Israel. In the terminology of virology, the name of this new form is B.1.1529. Experts say that this form of coronavirus has been created by replacing spike protein at least 32 times. However, the number of corona cases in the state has decreased from yesterday to Wednesday. With some more relief, the rate of corona infection in the state today is also quite low. (West Bengal Coronavirus Update)

Corona infestations have been on the rise in the state for several days, with more than 800 cases per day. Yesterday, the number of people infected with corona was 605, but today it has decreased to 6. The number of deaths due to corona was 13 yesterday, it has come down to 12 today. However, in the last few days, the number of recoveries was higher than the number of those who were infected. Today, the number of those who have been infected has increased. Today, 85 people have recovered after being infected with corona. At present, the number of active patients in the state has come down from 8,000 to 6,612. However, in the last 24 hours, only 36,275 people have been tested for corona in the state, out of which 7 corona are positive. The corona positivity rate in the state has come down to 1.79% from 1.93 %% yesterday.

A section of the medical community in the state says that while it has been repeatedly said that more corona tests should be done, there are so few corona tests being done in the state now and as a result the number of infected people is much less. But it is becoming a matter of considerable concern. No other district has been able to surpass Kolkata’s record of corona attacks as usual in the state. Kolkata has the highest incidence of coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, 162 people have been infected with corona in Kolkata and 4 have died. On the other hand, 131 people have been infected with corona in North 24 Parganas district since yesterday and 4 people have died in one corona.

In Howrah district near Kolkata, the number of infected people has come down to 43. South 24 Parganas district is also not far behind, where 48 people have been infected with corona, one dead. On the other hand, in Hooghly district, 80 people were infected with corona and one died. In Nadia district, 34 people have been infected with corona and 2 people have died due to corona. However, the panic has increased again and suddenly the number of people affected by corona in Birbhum district has increased to 36 today. West Burdwan district is also not far behind, 33 people have been affected there today.

However, the situation is much better in the districts of North Bengal than in South Bengal. Jalpaiguri district has the highest number of infected people, today 15 people are infected with corona. 12 affected in South Dinajpur district. On the other hand, the number of corona cases in Kochbihar district has risen to 12 today. Since then, 10 people have been infected and 1 has died in Darjeeling district. Today, Purulia district of South Bengal has the lowest number of corona cases in the state. After that 3 people were infected in Jhargram district. On the other hand, North Dinajpur district is the least affected in North Bengal today. There are only two victims today. Since then, 4 people have been infected with corona in Kalimpong district.