West Bengal Coronavirus Update, Corona Update – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Concerns spread everywhere yesterday as a new form of corona omikran was found in the country. Recently, in the panic of ‘Omicron’, the center was putting a lot of emphasis on corona testing of passengers coming from certain countries. Emphasis is also placed on genome sequencing. And in that genome sequencing, the ‘Omicron’ variant was caught in the bodies of two people. This variant has been found in the bodies of two people in Karnataka. Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) had warned about this immunization. The Union Ministry of Health has again warned all the states about the new form of coronavirus ‘Omicron’ identified in South Africa. The Union Ministry of Health has directed to take special precautionary measures against passengers of 12 countries including Great Britain, Bangladesh, Singapore and Israel. However, in the meantime, the number of coronavirus cases in the state from yesterday to Friday is much lower (West Bengal Coronavirus Update). With some relief, the rate of coronavirus infection in the state is also quite low today (West Bengal Coronavirus Update).

The number of corona cases in the state has been declining for the last few days. Yesterday, the number of people infected with corona was 656, but today it has come down to 606. The number of deaths due to corona was 12 yesterday, it has increased to 13 today. Today, the number of people recovering from coronary heart disease is higher than the number of coronary heart disease cases. Today, 615 people have recovered after being infected with corona. At present, the number of active corona patients in the state has come down from 8,000 to 6,060. However, due to concern, only 40,242 corona tests have been done in the last 24 hours in the entire state, out of which 808 corona positive.

However, doctors were concerned about the rate of corona infection. With some relief, the corona positivity rate in the state has come down to 1.51% from yesterday’s 1.76 %%. Although part of the medical community in the state is saying that where more and more corona tests are being done, so many less corona tests are being done in the state now and as a result the number of patients is much less, it is becoming a matter of considerable concern.

Although the number of corona cases in the state has come down a lot, no other district has been able to surpass the record of corona cases in Kolkata. Kolkata has the highest number of corona cases every day. In the last 24 hours, 156 people have been infected with corona in Kolkata, and 3 have died. On the other hand, 127 people have been infected with corona in North 24 Parganas district since yesterday and 5 people have died in one corona. In Howrah district adjacent to Kolkata, the number of infected people has come down to 36. The South 24 Parganas district is also not far behind, where 49 people have been infected with corona and the death toll has risen to 4. On the other hand, in Hooghly district also 45 people have been affected by corona. Today in Nadia district again 21 people have been infected with corona which is slightly higher than the previous day. However, due to renewed panic, the number of people affected by corona in Birbhum district suddenly increased to 36 the day before yesterday, which has come down to 11 today. However, in West Burdwan district, the number of people infected with corona has increased to 26. Hopefully, in the whole of South Bengal, except Kolkata, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas, no other district has been affected by Corona on this day.

However, the situation is much better in the districts of North Bengal than in South Bengal. Yesterday, the number of corona attacks in the districts of North Bengal increased a lot, but today it has been brought under control again. In South Dinajpur district, where 26 people were infected with corona yesterday, the number of infected people has come down to 14 today. In Jalpaiguri district also 14 people were infected with corona. On the other hand, the number of corona victims in Malda district has reached 12 today. Since then, 11 people have been attacked in Kochbihar.

Today, the lowest number of corona attacks in the state is in Kalimpong district of North Bengal. Only one corona has been affected there today. Then in Alipurduar district and Uttar Dinajpur district 3 corona were infected. On the other hand, in Jhargram district in South Bengal, two people have been infected with corona today. Since then, four people have been attacked in Murshidabad district. Then in Purulia and Bankura districts 5 people were infected with corona.