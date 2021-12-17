West Bengal Coronavirus Update, Corona Update – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The number of coronavirus infections has been very low for several days now (West Bengal Coronavirus Update). Concerns were spread in the medical community as the number of corona cases increased to one hundred yesterday. However, there was some relief on Friday. Yesterday, the number of coronavirus cases was 60, but today it has come down to 560 (West Bengal Coronavirus Update). The number of deaths due to coronavirus was 12 yesterday, but today it has come down to 7 in the last 24 hours. Today, the number of corona outbreaks is lower than the number of corona infections. Today, 56 people have recovered after being infected with coronavirus (West Bengal Coronavirus Update). As a result, the number of active corona patients in the state has increased to 7,513 for two consecutive days. However, in the last 24 hours, the corona test has increased a little across the state, but only 40,381 corona tests have been done, out of which 560 corona positive.

As a result, the corona positivity rate in the state has come down to 1.44% from 1.78% yesterday. “While the World Health Organization (WHO) has repeatedly said that more corona tests should be performed for this omicon panic, so few corona tests are being performed in our state every day and the number of infected people is very low, which is a matter of considerable concern.” Standing. The number of corona tests should be increased in the state and at the same time people should get corona test as per the doctor’s advice if they have any coronary symptoms.

Read more: In case of violence, the responsibility lies with the state and the commission, not the central government

Although the number of corona cases in the state has come down considerably, no other district has been able to surpass the record of corona cases in Kolkata. Kolkata has the highest number of corona cases every day. In the state where 560 people were infected with corona in the last 24 hours, 162 people were infected with corona in Kolkata alone and 1 died. On the other hand, in the North 24 Parganas district, 98 people have been infected with corona, which is much less than yesterday, and 4 people have died in corona today. In Kolkata’s Howrah district, the number of infected people has dropped to 34 today.

Read more: Boxer jungle safari opened after 5 days, the crowd overflowed to see the Royal Bengal!

The South 24 Parganas district is also not far behind, where the number of people infected with corona has increased to 49. On the other hand, in Hooghly district, 29 people have been infected with corona which is slightly less than yesterday. In Nadia district, 18 people have been infected and one has died. On the other hand, raising concerns again, 24 people have been attacked in Birbhum district today, one has died. In West Burdwan district too, the number of victims has come down to 21. Health officials are relieved that there are no deaths in South Bengal today except in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Nadia and Birbhum.

On the other hand, the corona situation is much better in the districts of North Bengal than in South Bengal, but today the number of corona cases has increased a bit compared to other days. Jalpaiguri district has the highest number of corona cases in North Bengal, where 18 corona cases have been reported today. Since then, 14 people have been infected with corona in Darjeeling district and one has died. The number of infected people in Kochbihar has increased to 15. However, due to the concern that there were very few victims in Uttar Dinajpur district, the number of victims has increased to 12 today. Today, Kalimpong district in North Bengal has the lowest incidence of corona in the state. Only one corona has been infected in this district today. Since then, only two corona cases have been reported in Purulia district of South Bengal and Alipurduar district of North Bengal. Since then, the South Dinajpur district, which a few days ago had the highest number of corona cases in North Bengal, has been reduced to 3 corona today.