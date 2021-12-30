West Bengal Coronavirus Update, Corona Update – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The fear that the doctors had seen when they saw the pictures of the rally on Park Street in Kolkata on December 25, came true on Wednesday. And on Thursday that fear was doubled (West Bengal Coronavirus Update). Because, in the last 24 hours, 2126 people have been infected with coronavirus in West Bengal (West Bengal Coronavirus Update). In Kolkata alone, 1,090 people were infected with corona in one day. With the number of daily attacks skyrocketing over the past week, fears of a third wave of coronavirus seem to be coming true (West Bengal Coronavirus Update).

After last June 20, the daily corona infection in the state again crossed the 2,000 th mark on Thursday. On June 20, 2184 people were infected with corona in one day. 53 people died. Since then the rate of infection has started to decrease. But within a few months, Kovid’s infection increased again and this took shape on Thursday. According to the Corona Bulletin of the Health Department, 2,126 people were infected with corona in the state in one day. On Wednesday it was 1069 people. Corona infections have almost doubled in one day. In Kolkata, 540 people were infected on Wednesday, rising to 1,090 on Thursday.

In the last 24 hours, 12 people have died in the state of Corona. With this, the total number of deaths in the state increased to 19,069. At present there are 9625 active corona patients in the state. On this day, 108 people returned home after recovering in Corona. The recovery rate is 98.25 percent. In the last 24 hours, 38,798 people have been tested for corona. Of these, 2126 people have been infected with corona. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. The daily infection rate in the state rose sharply to close to five and a half percent.

The condition of the district is very bad. The most affected are in Kolkata. This is followed by North 24 Parganas, the number was close to one and a half hundred on Wednesday. That doubled to 300 on Thursday. The situation in Howrah, Hooghly and South 24 Parganas is also bad. In Howrah, 156 people were affected in the last 24 hours and in South 24 Parganas, 108 people were affected. The number of new cases has also increased in Malda, South Dinajpur and Darjeeling in North Bengal.