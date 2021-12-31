West Bengal Coronavirus Update, Corona Update – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Coronavirus Update in West Bengal (West Bengal Coronavirus Update) Earlier this week, where there were less than 500 cases of coronavirus daily in the state, on Friday, the last day of 2021, about three and a half thousand people were infected with corona (West Bengal Coronavirus Update). According to the Corona Bulletin of the Health Department, 3451 people have been infected with corona in the last 24 hours in the state. In Kolkata alone, the number of victims is 1,954. That is, about two thousand. In Kolkata, 204 people were affected last Monday. In three days, the number of coronavirus infections in the district is close to 2,000 (West Bengal Coronavirus Update).

The Corona situation in the state has raised serious concerns among doctors and experts. The state government has also started making various plans and steps to stop Corona. Some restrictions have already been imposed on New Year’s Eve. As a result, the picture of the rally that was seen on Park Street in Kolkata on December 25 has changed a bit. In the last 24 hours, 8 people have died in Corona in the state, the number was 12 on Thursday. With this, the total number of deaths in Corona in the state stood at 19,071.

On Friday, 1510 people returned home after recovering in Corona. At present, the number of active patients in Corona is 12744. In the last 24 hours, 40,613 people have been tested for corona in the state. About three and a half thousand of them are infected. The recovery rate is 98.14 percent. The infection rate is currently 7.48 percent. Corona infection is on the rise in Kolkata as well as in the districts. Kolkata is followed by North 24 Parganas, Howrah and West Burdwan. In the last 24 hours, 498, 298 and 138 cases of corona have been reported in these districts respectively.

With the number of daily attacks skyrocketing over the past week, fears of a third wave of corona are likely to come true. After last June 20, the daily corona infection in the state again crossed the 2,000 th mark on Thursday. On June 20, 2184 people were infected with corona in one day. 53 people died. Since then the rate of infection has started to decrease. But within a few months, Kovid’s infection increased again and this took shape on Thursday. On Friday, that number rose sharply to about three and a half thousand.