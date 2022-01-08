West Bengal Coronavirus Update, Corona Update – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In the last 24 hours, the situation in the state has become more dire. Increased daily infections, infection rates, deaths. According to a bulletin released by the health department on Saturday, 17,602 people have been infected with coronavirus in the state in one day (West Bengal Coronavirus Update). The rate of infection has also increased to 29.60 percent in the last one week (West Bengal Coronavirus Update). On this day, 6122 people have recovered after losing to Corona. In the last 24 hours, 19 people have died in Corona (West Bengal Coronavirus Update). At present, the death rate in the state is 1.15 percent.

The daily incidence in Kolkata is slightly less than on Friday but it is over 7,000. In North 24 Parganas, the number of new victims increased. Apart from this, the daily infection is also increasing in the districts adjoining Kolkata. The number of corona victims in Kolkata is 6,336. 6 people died in Calcutta. Three people also died in Howrah. So far, 19,063 people have lost their lives in Kovid in the state.

Then there is North 24 Parganas, where 326 people were infected in one day. In Howrah and West Burdwan, the number of corona cases was 1483 and 1008 respectively. Corona infection is increasing in every district. The daily attacks in Kochbihar, Darjeeling and Kalimpong in North Bengal have also come down. However, it increased a lot in Malda and North Dinajpur. 389 people were affected in Malda and 146 in North Dinajpur.

According to a bulletin released by the Union Ministry of Health on Saturday, 7,85,991 people have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours in the state. The total vaccination in the state so far is 10 crore 69 lakh 55 thousand 280. Corona’s paw is constantly widening in the state’s medical services. Nurses from multiple government and private hospitals in Kolkata are being attacked on a massive scale. The same Kabu doctors and health workers in Corona. Experts fear that this could lead to a crisis in the state’s healthcare system.