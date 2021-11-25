West Bengal Coronavirus Update, Corona Update – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Although the number of corona infections has decreased a lot in the last four days, the number of corona infections has increased again in the last two days (West Bengal Coronavirus Update). As seen yesterday, the number of corona active patients in the state has decreased quite a bit. And then the number of active coronavirus infections in the state in the last 24 hours is even lower (West Bengal Coronavirus Update).

Over the last five days, the number of coronaviruses and deaths in the country has dropped significantly. However, although the number of corona infections and active corona patients in the state has decreased, the medical community is concerned that the corona infection rate has not decreased. Corona graph is rising in Darjeeling district among the districts of North Bengal like last few days. However, as usual in the state, the city of Kolkata and its adjoining North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, Howrah.

Corona infestations have been on the rise in the state for several days, with more than 800 cases per day. From there, the number of Corona cases has dropped significantly over the past four days. Yesterday it increased a bit to 603 people, today again the number of corona cases in the state decreased to 656 people. The number of deaths due to corona was 12 yesterday, today it is 11. 74 people have recovered after being infected with corona. At present, the number of active corona patients in the state has come down from 8,000 to 6,006. However, in the last 24 hours, only 36,031 corona tests have been done in the entire state, out of which 656 corona positive.

The corona positivity rate in the state has come down slightly to 2.05% from yesterday’s 2.06 %%. No other district in the state has been able to surpass Kolkata’s record in the number of corona attacks. Kolkata has the highest incidence of coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, 215 people have been infected with corona in Kolkata and 2 have died. On the other hand, 141 people have been infected with corona in North 24 Parganas district since then and 2 people have died in corona. The number of newly infected people in Kolkata’s Howrah district has risen to 56. South 24 Parganas district is also not far behind, where 84 people have been infected with corona and 2 have died.

On the other hand, in Hooghly district also 85 people have been infected with corona and 1 person has died. Although the number of coronavirus cases in Nadia district has been very low in the last few days, it has risen to 26 and two people have died. In the new West Burdwan district too, the number of corona cases has been much less in the last few days, but on this day it has increased to 26 people. On the other hand, Darjeeling district has the highest incidence of corona among the districts of North Bengal. Today 26 people are affected in Darjeeling district. Then 19 people were affected in Jalpaiguri district. Since then, 15 people have been infected in South Dinajpur district and 12 in Kochbihar district. But hopefully, no one died of corona in any district of North Bengal today.

Even today, Purulia district has the lowest number of corona cases in the state. Only one corona has been infected there today. Since then, the number of new corona cases in West Midnapore district has come down to 4 and today in Murshidabad district the number has come down to 5. Alipurduar district, the lowest in North Bengal, has four cases of coronavirus. In Kalimpong district and Uttar Dinajpur district, only 5 corona cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.