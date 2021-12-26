West Bengal Coronavirus Update: Coronavirus in the State

#Kolkata: The number of corona cases has been very low for the last few days. The number of coronavirus infections in the state in the last 24 hours (West Bengal Coronavirus Update) is slightly lower than yesterday. Yesterday, the number of people infected with Coroavirus was 552, but today it has come down to 544. However, the number of deaths due to Covid (Covid 19) was 4 yesterday, it has increased to 5 deaths in the last 24 hours in the state today.

However, with some relief today, the number of corona (Covid 19) infections increased from corona to recovery. Today, 548 people have recovered after being infected with corona. As a result, the number of active coronavirus patients in the state today (West Bengal Coronavirus Update) has increased by 12 more than yesterday to 6,450. However, in the last 24 hours, the coroavirus test was ten thousand less than yesterday, but only 22 thousand 533 corona tests have been done, of which 544 corona positive. As a result, the corona positivity rate in the state has increased to 2.41% from 1.61% yesterday.

“While the World Health Organization (WHO) has repeatedly said that more corona tests should be done for this omicon panic, so few corona tests are being performed in our state every day and the number of infected people is very low, which is a matter of considerable concern.” Standing. The number of corona tests in the state should be increased further and at the same time people should have corona tests as per the doctor’s advice if they have any corona symptoms.

Although the number of corona cases in the state has come down considerably, no other district has been able to surpass the record of corona cases in Kolkata. Coronavirus in Kolkata has the highest number of cases every day. In the state where only 544 people have been infected with coronavirus in the last 24 hours, in Kolkata alone 219 people have been infected with coronavirus (Coronavirus in Kolkata) and 3 people have died. On the other hand, 83 corona cases have been reported in North 24 Parganas district since yesterday. In Howrah district near Kolkata, 35 people have been affected today. The South 24 Parganas district is also not far behind, where the number of people infected with corona has increased to 47 and one has died. On the other hand, 36 people have been infected with corona in Hooghly district today. In Nadia district today, the number of coronavirus cases has come down to 21 people and one person has died. Apart from this, in Birbhum district yesterday, the number of people infected with corona increased to 18, but today it has been reduced to 6.

On the other hand, in West Burdwan district, the number of people infected with corona has increased to 22 today. Apart from Kolkata, South 24 Parganas and Nadia districts in South Bengal, the health officials were relieved as no deaths were reported.

On the other hand, the corona situation in the districts of North Bengal is much better than that of South Bengal. Today again the number of corona attacks is much less. Darjeeling district in North Bengal has the highest number of corona cases, with at least 14 corona cases today. Eight people have been infected with corona in Malda district today. Since then, the number of corona cases in Jalpaiguri and Kochbihar districts has come down to 5. In South Dinajpur district today 6 people have been infected with corona. However, with great relief, no one has died of corona in any district of North Bengal even today.

Today, the lowest incidence of corona in the state is in Kalimpong and South Dinajpur districts of North Bengal and Jhargram district of South Bengal. In these three districts, only one corona has been infected today. Since then, only two corona cases have been reported in Murshidabad in South Bengal and Dinajpur district in North Bengal.