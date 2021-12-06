West Bengal Coronavirus Update: Coronavirus Rate Rises

#Kolkata: After Karnataka, Gujarat, then Delhi, then Maharashtra, Rajasthan. At present, 21 people have been found to be infected with Omicron in the whole country. Emphasis is also placed on genome sequencing. In that genome sequencing, first the ‘Omicron’ variant (Coronavirus New Variant Omicron) was caught on the bodies of two people from Karnataka, then this new Omicron variant was caught on the body of a person from Gujarat, and first on Sunday in the body of one in Delhi and eight in Maharashtra. Omicron was found in the bodies of 9 people in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of this. The Union Ministry of Health has again warned all the states about the new form of coronavirus “Omicron” identified in South Africa. The West Bengal Coronavirus Update is also threatening

The number of coronavirus cases in the state has been very low for several days. Yesterday, the number of coronavirus (West Bengal Coronavirus Update) was reduced to 720 people, today it has been reduced to 475 people. The number of deaths due to corona was 10 yesterday, it has come down to 9 today. Even today, the number of people recovering from coronary heart disease is higher than the number of coronary heart attacks. Today, 505 people have recovered after being infected with corona. At present, the number of active corona patients in the state has come down from 8,000 to 8,590. However, there is no reason to rejoice at this information, as only 22,060 corona tests have been performed in the last 24 hours across the state, out of which 465 corona positive. As a result, the corona positivity rate in the state has increased to 2.11% from 1.54% yesterday. A section of the medical community in the state says that while it has been repeatedly said that more and more corona tests are being done, so fewer corona tests are being done in the state now and as a result the number of patients is much less, which is a matter of considerable concern.

Although the number of corona cases in the state has come down a lot, no other district has been able to surpass the record of corona cases in Kolkata. Kolkata has the highest number of corona cases every day. In the state where only 465 people have been infected with corona in the last 24 hours, 154 people have been infected with corona in Kolkata alone and the death toll has risen to four.

On the other hand, in the North 24 Parganas district, 85 people have been infected with corona since yesterday and 2 people have died in corona. In Howrah district near Kolkata, 29 people were infected and two died today. South 24 Parganas district is also not far behind, where 34 people have been affected. On the other hand, in Hooghly district, 38 people have been infected with corona, one person has died. Today in Nadia district again 24 people have been infected with corona less than the previous day. Apart from Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly and North 24 Parganas in the whole of South Bengal, no other district has been affected by corona.

However, the corona situation in the districts of North Bengal is much better than that of South Bengal. Two days ago, the number of corona attacks in the districts of North Bengal increased a lot, but since yesterday it has been under control, and today is no exception. Today, South Dinajpur district has the highest number of corona cases in North Bengal, where 18 corona cases have been reported today. Since then, 11 corona cases have been reported in Kochbihar district and 10 corona cases in Darjeeling district. Since then, 6 corona cases have been reported in Das Jalpaiguri district today. The maximum number of corona cases in Malda district was 28 exceptions yesterday, but today it has come down to just one. However, it is hoped that after a few days, no one will die of corona in any district of North Bengal for two days in a row.

Today, the lowest incidence of corona in the state is in Jhargram of South Bengal, Purulia district and Kalimpong and North Dinajpur districts of North Bengal. In these four districts, only one corona has been infected today. Later, two corona cases were reported in Alipurduar district of North Bengal and Bankura district of South Bengal. In Murshidabad district too, the number of people affected by Karna has come down to three today.

ABHIJIT CHANDA