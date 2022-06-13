West Bengal Coronavirus Update || Coronavirus tears in the eyes, death in the state again after 9 days! What are the researchers saying?

#Kolkata:

After 9 days, death in Corona again in the state A 72-year-old woman from Basirhat in North 24 Parganas died on the spot He was admitted to Beleghata ID Hospital He died there

Don’t worry about the state again In the last 24 hours, 113 people have been infected with Corona in the state Daily positivity rate is 2.45 percent. A total of 21,208 people were killed in the state. On Monday, 4,603 samples were tested. So far a total of 2 crore 54 lakh 9 thousand 111 samples have been tested. On Monday, 55 people returned home after recovering from Corona Total healthy so far 19,96,415 8 out of 10,492 people were vaccinated on Monday

After losing to Corona, Bangla 7 was slowly moving towards recovery State 7 was returning to normal rhythm But recently, Corona’s Chokrangani 7 again Although the vaccination was carried out vigorously, there was no relief But is the fourth wave coming?

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: June 13, 2022, 20:48 IST

Tags: Coronavirus, West Bengal