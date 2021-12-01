West Bengal Coronavirus Update: Frightening Omicron, meanwhile Coronavirus update of West Bengal

#Kolkata: Coronavirus new variant omicron. The Union Ministry of Health has warned all the states about the new form of coronavirus ‘Omicron’ identified in South Africa. The Union Ministry of Health has directed to take special precautionary measures against passengers of 12 countries including Great Britain, Bangladesh, Singapore and Israel. In the terminology of virology, the name of this new form is B.1.1529. Experts say that this form of coronavirus (Coronavirus new variant omicron) has been created by replacing spike protein at least 32 times.

However, in the last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus cases in the state has increased a lot. On Monday, however, so few corona tests were performed across the state (West Bengal Coronavirus Update) that the number of corona cases was much lower, according to doctors. On Tuesday, the corona test increased by 12,000 compared to yesterday, and the total number of corona cases also increased by about two hundred. However, doctors are concerned that the rate of corona infection is still high in the state.

For several days in the state, the number of corona cases has been above 800 every day. From there, the number of Corona cases has dropped dramatically over the past eight days. On Monday, it dropped further to 511 people, which again increased to 605 people in the West Bengal Coronavirus Update Corona. The number of deaths due to corona was 11 yesterday, it has increased to 13 today. However, in the last few days, the number of recoveries was higher than the number of victims. Today, 694 people have recovered after being infected with corona. At present, the number of active corona patients in the state has come down from 8,000 to 6,631. However, in the last 24 hours, only 36,703 corona tests have been done in the entire state, out of which 705 corona positive. Corona positivity rate in the state has come down to 1.93% from 2.11% yesterday. A section of the medical community in the state says that while it has been repeatedly said that more and more corona tests are being done, so fewer corona tests are being done in the state now and as a result the number of infected people is much less.

No other district in the state has been able to surpass Kolkata’s record of coroavirus infection as usual. Kolkata has the highest incidence of coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, 192 people have been infected with corona in Kolkata and 2 have died. On the other hand, 137 people have been infected with corona in North 24 Parganas district since yesterday and 4 people have died in one corona. In Howrah district near Kolkata, the number of infected people has increased to 55 and one person has died. South 24 Parganas district is also not far behind, where 84 people have been infected with corona, one dead. On the other hand, 47 people have been infected with corona in Hughli district and one person has died. In Nadia district, 19 people were infected with corona today and one died due to corona. However, due to the sudden increase in panic, the number of people affected by Corona in West Burdwan district has risen to 36 today.

However, the situation is somewhat better in the districts of North Bengal than in South Bengal. Darjeeling district has the highest number of affected people, today there are 21 affected people in Corona. In Jalpaiguri district, 18 people were infected and one died. On the other hand, in South Dinajpur district, the number of victims has increased from yesterday to 15 and one person has died. Since then, 11 people have been attacked in Kochbihar district today.

The lowest number of corona cases has been reported in Purulia district of South Bengal. Kalimpong district, on the other hand, has the lowest incidence in North Bengal. There are only two victims.

ABHIJIT CHANDA