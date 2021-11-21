West Bengal Coronavirus Update, State Coronavir Update – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In the case of coronavirus infections, there is some relief in the original state (West Bengal Coronavirus Update). Over the last few days, the number of active coronavirus infections in the state in the last 24 hours is quite low (West Bengal Coronavirus Update). Even today, with a lot of relief, the number of Corona releases after a few days has increased a lot. However, the corona positivity rate in the state has increased a little in the last few days. (West Bengal Coronavirus Update)

However, the novel corona virus is still rampant in the state. Corona infestation is being found in every district of the state every day. Corona graph is rising in Darjeeling district among the districts of North Bengal like last few days. However, as usual in the state, the city of Kolkata and its adjoining North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, Howrah.

For the past several days in the state, the number of corona cases has been above 800 every day. From there, 628 corona cases have been reported in the state in the last 24 hours. 6 people died due to corona infection. 745 people have recovered after being infected with corona. Occasionally there is a high incidence of coronary heart disease, but today it is the other way around. However, in the last 24 hours, only 40,007 corona tests have been done in the entire state, out of which 628 corona positive. The corona positivity rate in the state has come down sharply from 2.01% yesterday to 1.81 %%.

No other district in the state has been able to surpass Kolkata’s record in the number of corona attacks. Kolkata has the highest incidence of coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, 213 people have been infected with corona in Kolkata, and 1 has died. On the other hand, 147 people have been infected with corona in North 24 Parganas district since then and 2 people have died in corona. In Howrah district near Kolkata, the number of infected people has increased to 59. South 24 Parganas district is also not far behind, where 83 people have been infected with corona and 2 have died.

On the other hand, 52 people have been infected with corona in Hooghly district. In Nadia district, the number of victims has come down to 21 in the last few days, with one death. However, the way the number of corona cases was increasing in Bankura district and Birbhum district has been controlled to this day.

On the other hand, Darjeeling district has the highest incidence of corona among the districts of North Bengal. In the last 24 hours, 29 people have been infected and one has died. After that 20 people were affected in Jalpaiguri district. 19 affected in Kochbihar district. On the other hand, the number of corona cases in South Dinajpur district has been going up in the last few days but it has been declining since yesterday, it has come down to 6 today.

However, the lowest number of corona cases in the state has been reported in the districts of North Bengal. In Kalimpong district, only one corona has been infected in the last 24 hours. In North Dinajpur district only two people have been affected, in Alipurduar 4 people have been infected. On the other hand, Purulia district has the lowest number of corona outbreaks among the districts of South Bengal and Murshidabad district has 5 cases.