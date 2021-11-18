West Bengal Coronavirus Update, State Coronavirus Update – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The number of coronavirus infections in the state in the last 24 hours remained around yesterday (West Bengal Coronavirus Update). However, even today, the number of Corona freed is less than the number of victims. However, there was some relief as the Corona positivity rate in the state declined slightly. At the same time, the number of deaths due to coronavirus infection has increased significantly (West Bengal Coronavirus Update).

Today, the number of coronavirus infections and deaths in the country has suddenly increased a lot (West Bengal Coronavirus Update). The most frightening situation in Kerala. This state is no exception. Novel coronavirus is still rampant in the state. Corona infestation is being found in every district of the state every day. As in the last few days, among the districts of North Bengal, Darjeeling and South Dinajpur, as usual, the corona graph is upward. Over the last few days, the number of cases of corona has been increasing in different districts of North Bengal. However, as usual in the state, the city of Kolkata and its adjoining North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, Howrah.

There are more than 800 cases of corona in the state almost every day. Today, in the last 24 hours, 60 corona cases have been reported in the state. 14 people died due to corona infection. 625 people have recovered after being infected with corona. The number of corona free from corona infection for two days in a row is very low. In the last 24 hours, only 44,160 corona tests have been done in the entire state, out of which 80 corona are positive.

Corona positivity rate in the state has come down to 1.95%. As usual in the state, no one has been able to surpass the record of metropolitan Kolkata. Kolkata is the most affected. In the last 24 hours, 233 people have been infected with corona in Kolkata and 5 have died. On the other hand, since then, in North 24 Parganas district, 181 people have been infected with corona and 3 people have died in corona. In Howrah district adjacent to Kolkata, the number of infected people has increased to 6 and one has died.

South 24 Parganas district is also not far behind, where 6 people have been affected by Karna. On the other hand, in Hooghly district also 45 people were infected with corona and 3 people died. The number of victims in Nadia district has come down to 29, with one death. In West Burdwan district 26 people were affected and in East Burdwan district 28 people were affected. Since yesterday, the number of corona cases in Bankura district has suddenly started increasing again. Done.

Among the districts of North Bengal, Darjeeling district again has the highest number of corona cases on this day. In the last 24 hours, 34 people have been infected with corona and one has died. After that, 28 people were infected with corona in South Dinajpur district. After that 18 people were affected in Jalpaiguri district and 15 people in Kochbihar district. Purulia district has the lowest number of coronavirus cases in the state, where only 2 people have been infected in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, in Jhargram district of South Bengal and Alipurduar district of North Bengal, only 3 people were infected with corona in the last 24 hours. In the last 24 hours, only four people have been affected by Corona in East Midnapore district.